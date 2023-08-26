Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Air On Gemini TV On This Date

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the biggest films to be released in Tamil cinema in recent times. The pan-India film was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in theatres on April 28 earlier this year. The magnum opus has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The project was produced by Madras Talkies in collaboration with Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s outstanding novel of the same name. Now, there has been news that the film will be airing on a popular South Indian television channel.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has impressed the Tamil-speaking audience through its engaging storyline and fantastic performances. After garnering success in theatres, the film will now be airing on Gemini TV. According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be airing on Gemini TV at 6 PM on September 3. The popular channel has also made the announcement of the film on their social media handles. Ponniyin Selvan 2 made its digital premiere on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The film received a great response from the audience after its OTT release.

Earlier, Gemini TV had posted on their Instagram page that PS2 will soon be telecasted.