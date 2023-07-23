Manish Malhotra CONFIRMS That He Is Making A Biopic On Meena Kumari; Reveals Rekha Inspired Him

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut. Yes, you read it right. If a recent reports were to be believed, Malhotra will soon be directing a biopic of the late legendary actress Meena Kumari which is likely to star Kriti Sanon in the lead. Reportedly, the film is currently in the scripting stage and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar T-Series. Now Manish Malhotra himself has come forward to confirm the news.

In an interview with Film Companion, Manish Malhotra revealed that he is still caught up with the scripting process. He shared,

Advertisement

“I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari."

He added, “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt. I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adaa."

Meena Kumari, who passed away at the age of 38 from liver cirrhosis, acted in nearly 90 films and left a lasting impression on Hindi cinema. The biopic is Manish’s way to honour her legacy and the impact she left on the industry and cine-goers alike, reports claim.

Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, raised concerns about it. Speaking of the conversation between his lawyer and him, Tajdar told Bollywood Bubble, “My lawyer asked me has the film even started. I told him no, I have just heard about it. Even big production houses like to be in news. So, he told me that in case they decide to shelve the project in future, it would come across as I am publicity hungry. I am making enemies in vain. I don’t want to do that. People would think I am publicity hungry, but I am not that way."