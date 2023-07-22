Manish Malhotra Reveals Karan Johar Wanted Alia Bhatt To Only Sport Saris In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been creating quite a buzz ahead of its release this Friday. Among the many talked-about aspects of the film, the latest is actor Alia Bhatt’s chiffon sarees. In a recent interview with Film Companion, designer Manish Malhotra credited Karan for this fashion moment. Manish also talked about his long-standing friendship with Karan and how it helps the duo maintain a successful professional partnership.

Manish and Karan have been working together since the director’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo’s creative collaboration, spanning 25 years, has been associated with some of the most iconic Bollywood looks. From Kareena Kapoor’s bold crop tops and salwar-kameez sets in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Priyanka Chopra’s golden swimsuit and ‘desi girl’ saree in Dostana, the duo has had a big impact on pop culture.

Manish said in the interview that the reason behind their successful collaborations is that the friends have always been honest to one another. He said, “I can be honest about the things that we don’t agree on and I can just say that to him because I cannot not tell my friend something that I feel. But I think there is mutual trust and he has got a very good eye. For example, for Alia’s look, he was very clear that ‘I want her look to be only sarees.’ I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ But I have to credit him for that, he was very clear from the beginning."

Manish said that while it can be difficult to work with one’s close friends, him and Karan share a mutual trust in the other’s skill. He said, “I think we understand and trust each other. We are close friends. It’s sometimes difficult to work with your close friend. But I have never been late nor I’ve never taken it for granted that we are friends so he will understand. In fact, I am more conscious that we are friends."