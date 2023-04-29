Manisha Koirala Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Genius' In Her Special Note For Heeramandi Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently won several accolades for his 2021 Alia Bhatt starrer directorial Gangubai Kathiawad. From Best Director and Best Film to Best Actress, the film undoubtedly shone bright and left everyone cheering for Bhansali’s exquisite craft of cinema. To mark this occasion, Manisha Koirala who will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi was the most elated. She even penned a note to express her happiness.

On Saturday, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the award show. Along with that, she attached a note in the caption which read, “This level of consistent hard work is the epitome of work ethics I rarely get to witness! Awards are the by-product of your passion and getting 10 Filmfare awards is a great milestone! Here’s wishing you many more…keep us on our toes, keep us inspired, keep us in awe with your cinema! We love you my genius friend!"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in February last year and helped in bringing back audiences to theatres after the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Alia played the role of an activist and a girl who was pushed into prostitution. Her performance was widely loved by all.

As for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project, It was last year that Netflix announced Heeramandi, but those who religiously follow Bollywood would know that it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. It will also have some of the best talents in the country. After much wait, the streaming platform had finally unveiled the first look from the series and fans can’t contain their excitement.

As for the series storyline, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence period. The eight-episode series will also feature a host of prominent actresses from Bollywood like Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here