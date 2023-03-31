Manisha Koirala Shares Rajinikanth-starrer Baba's Failure Ended Her Career in South

Manisha Koirala was one of the sought-after actresses, not only in the Hindi film industry but in South cinema too. She received accolades for her acting prowess in films like Bombay (1995), Indian (1996) and Mudhalvan (1999). Followers were happy with her progress in South cinema, but this changed after the failure of Rajinikanth-starrer Baba. Manisha recently talked about this phase of her life in a conversation with the O2 Youtube channel. She told the channel that Baba was her last big Tamil film. Manisha said that it was a huge disaster and flopped at the box office. According to Manisha, there were a lot of expectations from Baba, but after it failed to thrive at the box office, she stopped getting offers in South Indian cinema.

Advertisement

After watching this interview, Rajinikanth’s fans were infuriated and started criticising her. One user pointed out that the clip followers have seen is just a part of the full video. The user then shared the remaining portion of this video, in which Manisha described how Baba strangely became a hit when it was re-released on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday. In this clip, she is saying that Rajini sir can never give a flop and his films are going to remain forever hits even after a long time.

Helmed by Suresh Krissna, Baba had Rajinikanth playing the role of an atheist who gets a sudden spiritual power. When released on August 15, 2002, it failed to perform at the box office but was a massive hit when re-released on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday last year in December. Manisha’s other ventures in the South Indian film industry also turned out to be disappointments, supposedly which ended her career there.

Advertisement

Despite Manisha’s short run in South Indian cinema, Manisha has remained a bankable actress in Hindi cinema. She will enact a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic drama series Heera Mandi. This series is going to stream soon on Netflix. As of now, the release date of this series has not been divulged by anyone associated with it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here