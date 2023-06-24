Manisha Koirala’s Latest Saree Look Ahead Heera Mandi’s Release Viral

Manisha Koirala may have been missing from the limelight for a while but she was a rage back in the 90s. Considered one of the best actresses of her era, she displayed her courageous side as she battled cancer a few years ago and emerged victorious. And the Queen is soon going to be back with a bang with the Netflix series Heera Mandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And while the series is still yet to stream, the actress is slaying it on social media, subjecting her fans to some jaw-dropping stills.

Manisha recently uploaded photos of herself donning a gorgeous white saree. The outfit exudes elegance, underlining her innate attractiveness. She effortlessly captivates attention and creates a lasting impression with her impeccable heavy earrings and minimal jewellery which includes a ring and bangles on the other hand. Her open hairdo adds a nice touch to her attire overall.

The actress captioned this picture, “I have always stood for being clear about what one wants from life and working hard to achieve that goal… The photograph was posted a day ago and has received over 21,000 likes so far. Check out the pictures here

Meanwhile, the poster of Heera Mandi is out and looks interesting. Looking at the poster it can be said that the series is going to be a female-centric one. The cast includes Manisha Koirala along with Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prerna Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.