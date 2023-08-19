Manju Warrier Aces The Ethnic Game In A Pink Chiffon Saree

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has surely delivered some noteworthy films for us to cherish. She recently impressed the audience with her high-octane action sequences in the mass entertainer Thunivu. Apart from her performances in films, she often steals hearts with her pictures on social media. Manju shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram recently, where she looked stunning in a saree. Manju Warrier opted for a pink chiffon saree with small details of gold embroidery that she paired with the same colour blouse. She went minimalistic with accessories and added a statement of earrings and a huge silver ring. Manju Warrier went with a natural make-up look with a tint of blush, and pink eye shadow with pink lipstick. To complete her look, she added a small black bindi. Manju Warrier surely served some tips for her fans to pose in a saree. “’I love myself’, The simplest, most powerful revolution ever," she captioned the post.

Manju Warrier was in Europe recently with her friends and family. Manju shared a bunch of pictures of herself from the streets of London. In the sun-kissed pictures, Manju went for a casual yet uber-cool look. The actress donned an oversize top with wide denim jeans and tied her sweater on her waist. She kept her tresses in a messy bun and shades to complete her look. “Be stronger than your excuse," she wrote in the caption of the post.

During her vacation, she also bumped into superstar Mohanlal in Paris. She shared a picture on social media with the actor and added a red heart emoji. In the hashtags, she added, “Paris," “friend" and “Unexpected."