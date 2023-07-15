Manjusha Rampalli's Summer Wardrobe Is Bookmark Worthy

Actress Manjusha Rampalli is famous for her works in Telugu television and cinema. She is more commonly referred to as anchor Manjusha. She recently dropped some of her stunning pictures on social media which went viral. In the photographs, she can be seen wearing a beautiful magenta-coloured dress which she paired with a pair of black heels.

For the accessories, she chose an elegant watch and hoop earrings to go with her outfit. The actress chose light makeup with magenta lipstick and contoured cheeks.

Her fans have shown their love in the comments section of the post. One of the users wrote, “Cute cuter cutest," while another user wrote, “Hi dimple queen Manju."

The Telugu actress never ceases to surprise her fans. Last month, she was seen in a gorgeous ruffled baby pink dress that went viral on social media. The diva looked adorable donning the attire which she paired with an elegant silver-coloured pendant. For the makeup, the actress opted for a brown lip, smokey metallic eye shadow, dark eyebrows and curled lashes. Manjusha captioned the post, “Wearing the best accessory called a smile."

The actress also often slays her ethnic look. Manjusha’s Instagram account is filled mostly with traditional looks. In a post from July 3, she was seen wearing a stunning black salwar suit. Manjusha wore a golden embroidered black long kurta with an intricate red dupatta. For the jewellery, she wore golden heavy jhumkis and her signature watch. The actress looked extremely graceful donning the look.