Mannara Chopra Shares Cryptic Post On Unhappiness Amid Video of Director Kissing Her Goes Viral

Actress Mannara Chopra has shared a throwback video of her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her social media in which the latter can be seen talking about unhappiness. The post comes hours after a video of the Indian director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary surfaced online in which he was seen kissing Mannara on her cheeks. “Guys please, let me just tell you this. No matter what you do, someone will always be unhappy. Always. You can never please everyone all the time," Priyanka said in the viral clip that Mannara shared on her Instagram stories.

Earlier today, Mannara was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Thiragabadara Saami. She was also joined by the director of her movie, AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary. However, a video of the two surfaced online which left netizens shocked and disappointed. In the clip, the director was seen posing with Mannara for the cameras when he suddenly kissed her.