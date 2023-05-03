Manobala Dies at 69: Rajinikanth, Bharathiraja Heartbroken; Radikaa Sarathkumar In Shock

Manobala, the renowned Tamil actor and director, died on Wednesday. The 69-year-old star was hospitalised for the past two weeks and died this morning. While more details about his death are still awaited, Rajinikanth was among the first superstars to have reacted to the shocking news of Manobala’s death. Taking to Twitter, the legendary star offered his condolences in Tamil.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Manobala and Rajinikanth have starred in numerous hit movies together. The most popular ones include Chandramukhi and Lingaa. Manobala also directed the actor in the 1987 film Oorkavalan.

Manobala’s guru, director Bharathiraja took to Twitter and also remembered the comedian-actor. “The demise of my student, Manobala is an irreplaceable disaster for me and our Tamil film industry," he tweeted.

Kamal Haasan, too, took to Twitter to express grief. He wrote in Tamil, “The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manobala, is saddening. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans."

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with Manobala in several movies and was good friends with the star, shared black-and-white photos from their initial days in the industry along with a heartbreaking note. “I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed , fought , ate together and had long conversations about many things, he was a talented person, cld adapt well to all situations. Will miss him," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, actor Gautam Karthik also mourned Manobala’s demise. “Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones," he tweeted.

Actor Prem Kumar shared pictures with Manobala and tweeted, “A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more 😔😔😔 it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words…😪 #ripmanobala sir 🙏 true legend has left us paralyzed."

Manobala was best known for his comic timing. Having acted in over 200 Tamil films, Manobala shared memorable scenes with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

