Manobala, Popular Tamil Actor And Director, Dies at 69 in Chennai

Tamil actor-director Manobala has passed away in Chennai. He was 69. While the cause of his death is still unclear, Manobala was reportedly hospitalised for the past two weeks. The news of his death was confirmed by actor-director GM Kumar on Twitter. “Manobala Sir passed away," he tweeted.

According to Cinema Express, Manobala was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. However, he breathed his last on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish.

Many people from the Tamil industry and fans took to Twitter and offered their condolences. "

Manobala began his career in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal. With the help of Kamal Haasan, he not only took on the role of an assistant director in the film Bharathiraaja film but also played a small role in it. He went on to become a part of over 200 movies, either in iconic comedy roles or as a director.

Having made his directorial debut with Aagaya Gangai in 1982, starring Karthick and Suhasini, Manobala’s famous works include Oorkavalan (1987) with Rajinikanth, Pillai Nilla (1985) with Mohan, and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (1989) with Vijayakanth.

On the comedy front, he played memorable roles in films such as Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum and Thupakki. His last films were Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam.

