Manoj Bajpayee Calls His Daughter 'Angrez' Because She Can't Speak In Hindi, 'Usse Daant Padti Rehti Hai...'

Manoj Bajpayee had an eventful year with two back-to-back films Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which equally went on to garner praises owing to his dedication for craft and finesse in acting. Along with the responsibility of an actor, Manoj Bajpaaye is also a doting father to daughter Ava. He recently revealed that his daughter is not good in Hindi language which came as a shock for her Hindi Teacher who was well-aware of Manoj Bajpayee’s filmography and background.

Recalling the time on the sets of Baaghi 2, Ava had actually gone into Tiger Shroff’s vanity van and had introduced herself as his daughter. Manoj Bajpayee shared with Janice Sequeira, “Ava came on my set for the first time on Baaghi 2. Ahmed Khan welcomed her, she called action also for one scene. She was pampered. She came into my van, and said, ‘Where is Tiger Shroff?’"

Advertisement

He further narrated, “Yeh badi opportunist hai, Hindi-vindi seekh nahi rahi hai, lekin Hindi filmon ke actor iske favourite hain (She’s an opportunist, she doesn’t know Hindi, but loves Hindi film actors). Puri Angrez hai woh. Usse daant padti rehti hai phir bhi nahi bolti woh (She’s a foreigner. She gets scolded about this, but she doesn’t improve). Imagine what must be happening to her Hindi teacher. At the PTM, you know what she said? ‘Manoj ji, what is this, I was so happy to know your daughter is in my class. She doesn’t even speak Hindi. She says, ‘Mujhe Hindi aata hai’. I said, ‘Batao tumhare papa ka naam kya hai?’ And she replied, ‘Mera papa…’ It’s embarrassing for me…"

Speaking of Manoj Bajpayee’s last film, produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is inspired by true events. It is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki which stars Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest god man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The power-packed courtroom drama, touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas, is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

Talking about the success of the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “It is amazing that after a couple of years of hard work, relentless rehearsals, shootings and post-production; the contributions of so many people including the crew, Suparn S Varma, Vinod Bhanushali, director Apoorv Singh Karki and actors like Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija Sinha, the film is being celebrated. Surya Mohan Kulshrestha is being praised, Adrija is being raved about and everyone is being celebrated which gives me such a big reason to celebrate this film."