Manoj Bajpayee DENIES Getting 'SRK, Salman-Type' Fees for The Family Man: 'Hum Cheap Labour Hai'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about being underpaid for his most popular show The Family Man, and revealed that the same platform would spend crores of rupees on a star or a white actor.

In an appearance on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, the actor was asked if he received ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man. Manoj instantly dismissed and said, “Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man."

The actor then made a rather shocking revelation, saying, “Gora aayega, show karega toh de denge (If a white actor does the show, they will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here," he added.

Manoj’s revelation has taken the internet by shock, with netizens calling the star system out. One user wrote, “Really sad for such an amazing actor! And there is a mediocre star actor who gets 30-40 crore for series released in same platform! Shameful!" Another one said, “I feel disgusted when he refers to himself as labour. One of the best we have got and people do this to them." “He carried the show on his back - he deserved it," a third user said.