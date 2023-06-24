Manoj Bajpayee Does Not Believe In OTT Rankings, Here’s Why

Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his exemplary skill as an actor, and it is right to say that he is currently ruling the digital space. Be it as a lawyer in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, an undercover spy in The Family Man series, or the son in Gulmohar, all of his shows have been widely appreciated. In a recent interview, the actor shared why he does not believe in the OTT ratings. Manoj also expressed why he believes that the popularity of the digital space is a revolution for the entertainment industry.

In a conversation with Etimes, Manoj Bajpayee said, “If they are saying that Gulmohar garnered 10 Million views in the first week, That is fine, But how many people were actually watching it? That way, Gulmohar is very different. If you are saying 10 Million, Then I would say double it or triple it because most of the time people have seen it with family members, So if you go by that, Gulmohar today is the most watched film on OTT."

He added that the most popular feedback he received on this film was that most of the viewers watched it with their families on one screen. Therefore, the audience was far greater than what has been calculated so far. He explained that in the case of movies that release in theatres, each individual has to buy their own tickets, and the viewership is easily assessed. But for OTT, he said, “If four or five people are watching the content, it only counts as one view."

Further, Manoj Bajpayee said that the parameters of success for an OTT project and those that are made for theatrical release vary. “While for theatres it is the number of tickets sold, for OTT it should be genuine likes and praises," mentioned the actor. He added that the kind of content that works on both platforms is different. The actor stated that though a movie might earn crores, that does not mean that people actually liked it.