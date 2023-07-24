Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Reports Claiming About His ₹170 Crore Net Worth: ‘I’m Still Struggling’

Manoj Bajpayee recently laughed off reports that claimed his net worth is close to Rs 170 crore. The actor stated that he’s ‘still struggling’ financially to get some money in his bank account. The actor also added that he has never prioritised money when offered work and has always focused on being part of rich content-driven stories.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 54-year-old actor was asked about how several reports stated that post The Family Man’s success, ‘his net worth is close to ₹170 crore’. The actor laughed off and added, “Making that sort of money is impossible with the kind of work that I do, and be part of films such as Aligarh (2015) and Bhonsle (2018). I am still struggling to get some money into my kitty." He added, “Now, after reading these reports, I just hope that the producers will now raise my salary. And then I think to myself, ‘Kaash aish ho jaata’… At least, I could then just take off to some faraway place and be easy in life," he quipped.

The actor was asked if he has said yes to a project because of big bucks, and without hesitation, he shared that, these thoughts have never crossed his mind. “That’s because I can’t do it. If that had been in my mind, I would have done it 25 years ago, when I was far younger," he reasons, and explains, “It is not me, and that is who I am and a part of my personality. I can’t work only for money, for me craft is very important. And in return, I just hope I get love from the audience and my well-wishers to pray for me."