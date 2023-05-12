Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Is The Biggest Critic Of His Own Work; Says ‘I Hate Myself…’

Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven films and projects to his credit. The actor has created a niche for himself in Indian cinema as well as in the web space. As the actor gears up for his next film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai the veteran star looks back at his career and confesses that he’s extremely critical of his own work.

He shared exclusively with News18, “I am brutal with my own work and the biggest critic of my own work. I don’t need any other critics in the media. I hate myself whenever I see myself in a film hence, I avoid watching my own work. Whenever I watch my films, I always feel there was something else I could do but now the first copy is out so nothing can happen."

When asked what was the most challenging scene in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, the actor shared, The most challenging scene was the climax where I had to memorise more than 200-300 sentences, 6-7 pages scene which I must have rehearsed more than 150-200 times and to get it right was the most difficult part.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas and will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

As seen in the trailer, P.C Solanki (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee) is fighting the biggest case of his life that too against a powerful self-styled godman in a minor girl’s rape case. Despite death threats against him, his family and the key witnesses, P.C Solanki is persistent in his fight for truth. The battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and a godman’s power continued for 5 long years where P.C Solanki fought against some of the country’s most eminent lawyers to prove that no godman is above law, and that truth will always prevail.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did".