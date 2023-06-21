Manoj Bajpayee Reveals His Retirement Plan: ‘I Want To Move To Mountains’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. Known for his exceptional acting prowess, he has consistently displayed his versatility in the industry. His latest film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, has garnered immense success and an overwhelming response from the public on the OTT platform. This achievement prompted the makers to release the movie in cinemas nationwide after its OTT release. While Manoj Bajpayee continues to rule the screens, in a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on retirement.

Although the actor expressed that while he has a deep affection for Mumbai, the city he migrated to from Bihar years ago, he does not envision residing there after his retirement. In an interview with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee said he hopes to move to the mountains after bidding farewell to the entertainment industry. “Mountains, ek choti si jagah kahi pe li hai. Ek chota sa ghar banau. Koi mansion nahi. Main apna old age yaha nahi guzarna chahunga. (I want to move to the mountains. I have already taken a place somewhere. I want to make a small house somewhere, no mansion for me. I don’t want to spend my old age here). It (Mumbai) will be a city for my daughter, not me," he said.

Earlier in a conversation with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee emphasised his deep passion and dedication towards his craft. He even spoke about his retirement plans. “I am an actor; this is the path I have chosen. The day I sense contentment, I will bid farewell to acting and retire. Until then, I remain enthusiastic about fulfilling my role, which I am truly passionate about."