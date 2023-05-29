Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa Becomes Most Watched ZEE5 Original In 1 Year Across All Languages

Apoorv Singh Karki’s courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai started streaming on ZEE5 on May 23 and received excellent reviews. The film is inspired by the conviction of Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman, who was charged and imprisoned for raping a minor. In the past 12 months, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has amassed the highest viewership across all languages on ZEE5.

Manoj Bajpayee, who headlined the film with his lead role as lawyer Poonam Chand Solanki is happy with the response. In an interview with a media portal, he said that this success is a result of 2 years of hard work, relentless rehearsals, shootings and post-production. He also appreciated the combined efforts made by the cast and crew of the film, i.e-writer Suparn S Varma, producer Vinod Bhanushali, director Apoorv Singh, actors Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha and Adrija Sinha. Kulshreshtha has enacted the role of a Godman while Adrija has essayed 16-year-old Nu Singh’s role who files an FIR against him for sexually assaulting her. Vipin Sharma, Priyanka Setia, and others have also acted in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is also embroiled in a controversy following the legal recourse taken by advocate Poonam Chand Solanki from Jodhpur. Solanki told IANS that he had not approved the script and makers have not received any NOC from him. He said that those who signed an agreement with him sold the rights without informing him.

Manoj Bajpayee is now looking forward to the web series Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It revolves around an incompetent cook Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma) who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday. Swathi’s husband Prabhakar (Manoj) doesn’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own.

Netflix unveiled a glimpse of Soup last year. Sayaji Shinde, Nassar and Malayalam artist Lal will also be seen in this series. Backed by MacGuffin Pictures, Soup is currently in the post-production stage. As per the official announcement, it is a dark crime thriller inspired by real-life incidents. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to watching talented actors like Manoj and Konkona together.