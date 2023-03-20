Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's It's The Time To Disco On Sets; Watch

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F seem to be having a blast together during the shoot of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK. The duo uploaded a video of dancing with their team members, showing great synchronization, during a shoot break. In the video, shared on Instagram, the two actresses are seen grooving to the popular track It's the time to Disco from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta.

Alaya F is dressed in a black crop top and matching track pants, while Manushi is dressed in black sweatshirt and matching tights. Manushi captioned the video, “Some shoot in the middle of the shoot," while Alaya wrote,“You’re waiting to be called onto the set, it’s the time to awkwardly disco.”

Soon after Manushi shared the fun video online, fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages and many emoticons. One of them wrote, “I just love this song like anything. It’s fun to see you both.” Another user commented, “Love it! Such enthusiasm and excitement.” One more user wrote, “Amazing. Keep sharing more such videos.”

Previously, Manushi shared a picture from the sets where she is seen sitting on a chair wrapped in a blanket. She is seen staring at the camera and appears to be getting ready for her shot. She wrote, “Night shoot in -6 degrees, triple check.”

Manushi also shared a string of pictures where she is seen taking some time off the shoot and exploring the beauty of London. She is seen admiring the beautiful architecture, walking on the streets. She wrote, “Some snow, some rain and a little bit of sunshine.”

Apart from Manushi and Alaya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The movie is being written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled under the banner AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment & Films. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release in cinemas on December 22.

