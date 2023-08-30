Exclusive! Manushi Chhillar And Nikhil Kamath Broke Up 3 Months Back On 'Amicable Note'

Manushi Chhillar shot to instant fame when she was crowned Miss World in 2017. And last year, she marked her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical action drama Samrat Prithviraj, where she essayed the role of Sanyogita. Despite being a public figure, she has successfully managed to keep her private life away from the media glare. It was only last year that reports started doing the rounds of her dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.

Apparently, the couple has broken off and as per rumour mills, actor Rhea Chakraborty is the new girl in Nikhil’s life. What added fuel to the fire is the fact that both Nikhil and Manushi have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Rhea and Nikhil have started following each other. And now, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt about all that transpired between the businessman and the former beauty pageant winner.

A source tells us, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note." The source further informs us that Rhea was never involved in the dynamic that Manushi and Nikhil shared. “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore. She’s happily single right now."