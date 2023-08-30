Manushi Chhillar BREAKS UP With Rumoured Beau Nikhil Kamath Amid Rhea Chakraborty Dating Rumours?

Manushi Chhillar, crowned Miss World in 2017 and known for her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, was dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath since 2021. But, looks like the duo has now broken off and Kamath has found love in Rhea Chakraborty, if reports by the paps are anything to go by. Rumour mills are abuzz that the duo is seeing each other.

What adds fuel to the fire is that both Nikhil and Manushi have now unfollowed each other on Instagram and Rhea and Nikhil have started following each other. Manushi and Nikhil reportedly began dating in 2021, and while they’ve kept their relationship private, they’ve been seen traveling together. They were spotted visiting Rishikesh and also at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup.

Back around the same time, it was rumoured that Rhea Chakraborty had found love again, two and a half years after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actress, who was subjected to public trials following SSR’s death in June 2020, was reportedly dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty owns one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment and was previously rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.