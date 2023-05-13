Manushi Chhillar's Audition For Samrat Prithviraj Has Deepika Padukone Connection, Here's How

Miss World pageant winner and actor Manushi Chhillar has a lot to look forward to in 2023. Having started her acting career with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj last year, she’s now awaiting the release of her second project. Titled Tehran, the film is reportedly a geo-political thriller inspired by true events and will see her in an action-oriented avatar. While her first film didn’t quite work at the box office, it certainly gave Manushi a breakthrough in the entertainment industry. The actress recently opened up about bagging the role in Samrat Prithviraj and how it has a connection with Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani.

She told Mid-Day, “Every thing about my debut in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry is special. I remember I had the most intense and challenging audition for the film because I was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed incredibly in Bajirao Mastani! I knew I had to do a good job for me to get Prithviraj and thankfully Adi sir, my director Chandraprakash ji, Shanoo Sharma and the team at YRF were impressed by my effort."

She added, “I was contacted after the audition and informed that I have landed this big debut. I was elated. It was a validation that I could chase my dreams in this industry if I put my best foot forward and constantly hone my skills to establish myself as a good actor."

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and actress, is prepared to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023, which is slated to take place in a stunning coastal city on the French Riviera from May 16 to May 27.

As for her debut film Samrat Prithviraj,

Manushi essayed the role of Sanyogita. The

historical-action-drama was based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles.