Manushi Chhillar’s Role In Askhay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Revealed; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the film but it has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Recently, they announced that it will be released next year in Eid. But there is a new update that has surfaced online. Pinkvilla has shared some details about leading lady Manushi Chhillar’s role in the film.

As the portal reports, Manushi will essay the role of a hacker and her role will also add some interesting turns in the movie. Meanwhile, they have already finished shooting for the film, barring a few song sequences, which will be shot in a few days," informs a source close to the development. To note, Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar are collaborating for the second time. They were seen together for the first time in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s 2022 historical action drama, Samrat Prithviraj.