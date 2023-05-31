Manushi Chillar on Pressure of Looking Best at Cannes, Says 'Sure There’s Pressure But...' | Exclusive

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, particularly, came under a lot of scrutiny. Many believe that the film gala became a two-week fashion extravaganza of sorts as celebrities and their style statements on the red carpet took a precedence over the films screened there. Recently, actor and producer Richa Chadha took to social media to share her stance on the ‘films vs fashion’ debate at Cannes and iterated that one can’t take away the fact that it is a film festival at the end of the day.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, beauty pageant winner and actor Manushi Chhillar, who marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, addresses the conversation if the need to look one’s fashionable best puts a lot of pressure on an actor. “I think being a celebrity and who I am, I quite enjoy the whole process, and I find it really fun to put together an outfit," she tells us.

While she acknowledges that pressure, she confides that she never had to take any and attributes her team for making it a smooth process. “I’m sure there’s pressure because you obviously want to look your best on an international platform like that but, at the same time, I think I didn’t take that pressure. I’ve a lovely team that I really trust. I’ve been working with them for a while, so for me, everything just beautifully fell into place," states Manushi.

For the 26-year-old, the priority was to wear something that bore a reflection of her personality. “I don’t think I had the pressure to wear the best outfit. I just wanted to wear something that would make me feel like myself. I wanted to wear something like that for my debut and not what people would expect me to wear," she asserts.

She goes on to reveal that the Fovari outfit she wore on day one of the festival was decided just moments before she walked the red carpet. “The best part about the film festival was this… I had come from a long outdoor shoot and didn’t have time to put together my outfits and it was five minutes before the red carpet that we decided the outfit I actually ended up wearing," says Manushi.

Cannes Film Festival not just gave her the opportunity of representing India by being part of the Indian delegation but also helped grab the attention of the global media. However, this isn’t the first time that she got taste of international recognition as she was crowned Miss World in 2017.