Manvitha Kamath To Play Fierce Antagonist In PC Shekhar’s Bad

Kannada actress Manvitha Kamath is going to be seen in an all-new look for her upcoming film Bad directed by PC Shekhar. According to reports, Manvitha Kamath is set to play an antagonist in the film. The director said earlier, “Manvitha will be playing the role of a village tomboy, who gives a tough fight to all her problems. We are working on her look currently, and I am sure she will pull it off effortlessly."

Speaking with The Times of India, the director gave more information about the film, “Normally, there will be protagonists and antagonists in the film, but in this experiment project, there will be only antagonists, and, the same story is viewed from different perspectives. I have used Rashomon Effect structured screenplay which is introduced by renowned Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and is rarely touched upon in Sandalwood."

Advertisement

The actress talked about her role in an interview, she said, “I liked the role of BAD. Holy is my character’s name. I play the role of a bold, bold girl. Earlier director Suri was keen that the costumes should be similar. Similarly, PC Shekhar has also given more emphasis on costumes. I am appearing in a role that I have never done before."