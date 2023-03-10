Actor-comedian Bharat Ganeshpure is one of the well-known faces of the Marathi film and TV industry. He has been entertaining the audience for many years with his popular comedy TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, airing on Zee Marathi. The recent news of his mother’s demise has saddened the entire industry. Bharat Ganeshpure’s mother, Smt Manoramabai Trimbakrao Ganeshpure, passed away at her home in Amravati (Maharashtra) yesterday morning due to age-related ailments.

Manoramabai breathed her last at the age of 83. As per sources, her last rites were performed at Rahatgaon crematorium in Amravati at around 5 pm. Several actors from the show Chala Hawa Yeu Diya have paid emotional tributes to Bharat’s mother. Her family members have now decided to donate her eyes for a noble purpose. The team of Disha International Eye Bank has completed the process of eye donation. Bharat Ganeshpure and his family’s decision is now receiving praise from the people.

Advertisement

Two years ago, Bharat Ganeshpure and his mother were felicitated with the program Zee Marathi Award. During this, Bharat shared many memories about his mother with the audience. Along with this, his mother also appreciated Bharat Ganeshpure’s hard work, acting and humour.

Advertisement

Bharat Ganeshpure’s popularity has increased manifold with his comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, which started in 2014. He is also known for TV serials such as Fu Bai Fu and Abhalmaya. His Vidarbha Marathi accent also amassed a huge fan following among the audience. During the initial days of his career, the actor struggled a lot. His sheer determination and hard work have helped him to reach the heights of success.

He is best known for films like Antim: The Final Truth, Black Friday, and Aakrosh. Some of his other works include Vinakaran Rajkaran, Jhund, VIP Gadhav, and Basta. Now, he has a few other projects in the pipeline which include Vadalvaat, Duheri, Koparkhali, Ready Chapter 2, and Havis Tu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here