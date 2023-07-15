Gashmeer Mahajani's Father, Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead

Television actor Gashmir Mahajani’s father and veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passed away. As reported by Indian Express, he was found dead inside a rented apartment at the Xrbia Society in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade on Friday. Reportedly, the actor-director was staying along in this apartment for last eight months.

As reported by the news portal, Ravindra Mahajani’s neighbours contacted police official on Friday at around 4.30 pm after they noticed a foul smell from the apartment. When the cops arrived, they found that the apartment was locked from inside. Police official broke the door to enter the house and found that Mahajani lying there.

While there is no official statement from the police officials as of now, it is being suspected that the actor passed away about two to three days before. The portmortem report is now awaited.

Mahajani was known for his contribution in Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati films. His news of his death has left his fans grief struck. Paying tribute to the actor, one of the fans tweeted, “Shocked and Saddened with the untimely demise of Senior Actor Ravindra Mahajani Sir. Condolences to the entire Family (sic)." Check out some of the tweets here: