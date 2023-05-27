Marathi Actor Sanket Korlekar Travels 151 Kilometres On A Bicycle To Wish Mother On Birthday

Many artists in the Marathi television industry have taken a break during this summer season and have decided to visit their hometowns for vacations. Marathi actor Sanket Korlekar has done the same but has opted for an unusual way to reach his hometown. According to reports, Sanket reached his hometown, Konkan, riding a bicycle for 151 kilometres despite owning a car and bike.

In a video shared by the actor on his social media, many congratulated and supported him for his 151-kilometre-long journey on a bicycle. It was revealed from the video that Saket had started his journey from Thane and reached Murud after 15 hours.

As soon as he reached his hometown, his mother was waiting for him and congratulated him. Reportedly, it was found that the actor travelled so far to wish his mother her 51st birthday and wanted to surprise her on her special day.

He penned an emotional note describing his journey. He said that today is his mother’s birthday, and he can never forget this day. He wanted to surprise her and, as a result, decided to travel 151 kilometres on a bicycle from Mumbai to Konkan. He further added that he wanted to travel safely, so he used proper safety gear on his journey. He also added that his legs are hurting and there is a lot of heat as well, but he is proud of his determination. He said that he didn’t vlog because he was travelling alone and would have fainted somewhere. In the end, he said that no matter how hot it was, the sun couldn’t bother him as he was under the shadow of his mother’s love.

Many people have commented on the post. One of the users wrote, “Proud of you Sanket. You Have inspired many people. Happiest birthday to beautiful Kaki." Another user commented, “When the passion for cycling and love for mother meets."

On the work front, Sanket is currently playing the role of young Dr Ambedkar in the serial Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has also been a part of popular serials, like Hum Bane Tum Bane, Vithu Mauli, Golaberij, etc.