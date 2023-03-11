Director Digpal Lanjekar’s Pawankhind (2022) was based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from the electrifying performances and the superb direction, the film’s music also impressed fans. In the foot-tapping song Raja Aala, actor Santosh Juvekar performed brilliantly. He shared a clip of this number on Instagram on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Friday and wrote that he desired for a long time to essay a role in a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite performing in just one song, Santosh didn’t feel disheartened. Instead, he performed it with such finesse that his performance is still fresh in the minds of cine buffs. Santosh also wished that he would get the chance to play a major role in the biography of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to him, he will get a chance soon with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Social media users also expressed a desire to see Santosh playing a pivotal role in a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Author Dr Bhushan Eknath Paraskar appreciated Santosh’s acting prowess. Another admired how Santosh has infused a lot of enthusiasm in his dance performance and expressions in the song Raja Aala. This shows his commitment to his work. Composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji and lyrics penned by Digpal Lanjekar, Raja Aala is a highly energetic number which is loved by the audience.

And while Santosh is yet to perform a full-fledged character in a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he has performed a role in Chatrapati Shasan (2019). Chatrapati Shasan was not exactly based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, but it showed how the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been perceived differently by people. He played the role of a politician Ranjeet Patil, who is inspired by the ideals of Shivaji Raje Bhosle (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s other name).

