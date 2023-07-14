Marathi Actress Anvita Phaltankar Jets Off To Australia To 'Take A Leap'

Marathi actress Anvita Phaltankar, famously known for her role as Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, has flown to Melbourne, Australia. Anvita shared a picture of herself outside Mumbai airport. In the picture, she can be seen standing with an airport luggage carrier along with a black trolley bag on the side. The actress donned a casual yet comfy look as she opted for a white top that she paired up with brown leggings. She sported a bright smile as she posed for the camera.

“Taking a leap…Wish me luck," Anvita wrote in the caption of the post. She also added a hashtag ‘Melbourne Macchli Machalnewali’. Friends from the entertainment industry and fans wished her the best for the future in the comments sections. Actor Ajinkya Raut wrote, “Travel safe…Anvita Phaltankar! Come back soon!"

Anvita shared a bunch of glimpses from Melbourne on Instagram Stories. She shared a selfie of herself looking pretty in a black sweatshirt and the embedded text read, “Thursday, Chilled (literally)."

She also shared a glimpse of her room, where she can be seen enjoying music while she is journaling.

Earlier today, Anvita shared a video of herself walking on the streets of Melbourne as she went to get coffee for herself. “It’s a good day today," she wrote in the Instagram Story text.

For Friday morning breakfast, she shared that her flatmate and friend are cooking a delicious omelette with some fried sausages.

In the next story, she shared a delicious meal, which bagel sandwich with hash brown and some greens with fried sausages.