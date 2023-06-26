Marathi Actress Hemangi Kavi-dhumal Shares Struggle Of Watching 3D Film In 40s

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal is highly active on social media and can be seen frequently with captivating social media updates. She also remains upfront about various social concerns for which she lands up being trolled several times. But now she is in the headlines due to a different reason. Hemangi has shared a video in which she discusses the challenges she encounters after entering her 40s.

The actress went to a movie. There she was given black 3D glasses in the theatre because the movie was of 3D resolution. After this came the twist, when Hemangi put on the 3D glasses, she was not able to watch the movie, because of her weak vision. Then she tried putting on her normal glasses but was finding no difference as now she was not able to see the picture clearly as it was resolution three-dimensionally. After this Hemangi again tries to put on both her glasses and the 3D glasses and adjust them, but she faces discomfort doing this. She shared this reel online and captioned the video,

“दुख, दर्द, पीडा! लेकिन कोई नहीं फिल्म ज्यादा पीडादायक निकली! ( Sorrow, pain and suffering but don’t worry the movie was much more painful)

Advertisement

Btw, Guess d film?"

She further leaves the audience to guess the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct3CnU6u7Hk/?

Many users found this video funny as well as relatable, posted two days back this video received more than 9 thousand likes on Instagram. The people exclaimed in the comment section as they got to know that the actress is in her Forties. One of the users even wrote that the actress does not look like she is aged 40.

The actress took a web designing course after completing her degree and began working as a web designer for a private company. But with time, she grew disinterested in her work and quit. Hemangi then made a dramatic career shift and participated in the play Shame to Shame. She then participated in the production of Many Happy Returns. Hemangi made her television debut in 2013 with the Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu. In 2019, she played the role of Ragini Shinde in the Marathi TV serial Mrs Mukhyamantri.