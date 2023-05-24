Marathi Actress Mitali Mayekar Attends Hans Zimmer Concert, Shares Video

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar and his wife Mitali Mayekar are one of the most adored couples in the film industry and they are currently on a vacation to Spain and France. They keep painting the tinsel town red with their pictures on Instagram. Recently, Mitali shared a clip of Siddharth on Instagram travelling with her to attend the concert of music composer Hans Zimmer. She captured his every reaction in the clip from being anxious and excited to finally being happy after watching his favourite artist.

She wrote in the caption that this was the concert of Siddharth’s lifetime. The actress further mentioned that it was a pure joy to watch him turn into a baby with all the excitement. According to Mitali, he was irritated and anxious when their cab driver got late for the concert. She added that Siddharth cried with happiness after he saw the German music composer on the stage. “I live for such tiny things," she ended the caption. The actress wrote in the text overlay that they have travelled 7,424 kilometres to attend the concert.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsktcVQK6Ae/

Siddharth and Mitali’s colleagues anchor Abhijeet Khandkekar and actress Pooja Sawant wished them many more moments like this. Photographer Varun Aditya commented, “Hanz Zimmer=GOD ️."

Siddharth and Mitali tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021. In an interview with Rajshri Marathi, they talked about their love story. The City of Dreams actor said that they had met during a programme. Later they lost touch and were in relationships with different people. After some time, they met again while they were single and started dating each other in 2018. Siddharth then proposed to Mitali on her birthday to make the relationship official. They decided to live together for some time as well and got engaged in 2019. Check out the video here-

Siddharth Chandekar is looking forward to his film Tafeta, directed by Nitin Savla. Pallavi Patil will essay the female lead role in this project. Meanwhile, Mitali Mayekar will feature in the TV series Anubandh.