Marathi Actress Mitali Mayekar Trolled For Sharing Bold Pics On Instagram

Marathi actress Mitali Mayakar is known for her appearances in television shows and films. She has earned widespread acclaim for her numerous supporting roles in popular Marathi television shows like Asambhav, Anubandh, Bhagyalakshmi, and Unch Majha Jhoka. Notably, before making her mark as a young actress, she also showcased her talent as a child actor in Irrfan Khan’s film, Billu.

Mitali Mayekar’s social media posts, over time, have gained attention for being bold and intimate. She fearlessly shares moments of her personal life with her husband and has even been photographed taking baths in the open. However, her boldness has also made her a target of online trolling. Despite the challenges she faces, Mitali remains undeterred and continues to express herself through her pictures, understanding the cost of such actions.

Mitali posted a captivating photo of herself donning a lovely peach-coloured dress. The picture received an overwhelming response, with both internet users and celebrities leaving appreciative comments. The positive reactions further fuel her passion for self-expression. Amidst the praise, one netizen’s comment caught the attention of many as it highlighted the ongoing rain situation in Maharashtra.

The netizen commented, “What is going on in Maharashtra? Bhan Asudya Akkha village ground has become flat today." This remark brings attention to the current weather conditions in the region, emphasizing the severity of the heavy rains and the challenges faced by the people of Maharashtra.

Indeed, heavy rains have been wreaking havoc in the state. On a fateful Wednesday night, between 10:30 and 11:00, a distressing incident unfolded at Irshalwadi in Raigad district. A devastating landslide struck a village comprising approximately fifty to sixty houses, causing significant damage and leaving several homes with cracks.

Amidst the gravity of the situation, Mitali’s seemingly unconcerned social media posts have sparked debates and discussions. While she continues to share her vibrant life on social media, some have criticized her for not acknowledging the struggles faced by the people of Maharashtra during this tumultuous time. The netizen’s comment has ignited a discourse on the importance of social responsibility, especially for public figures with a large following.