Marathi Actress Prajakta Gaikwad Looks Stunning In This Green Dress, See Pics

Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji fame Prajakta Gaikwad is winning the hearts of the internet with her recent OOTD and her fans are in awe. The Marathi actress, who is often spotted in ethnic wear, has now slipped into a stunning dress and we are floored by her Western look.

Prajakta Gaikwad uploaded a few photos from her latest photoshoot and she looks stunning. The actress wore a metallic green-coloured dress featuring a three-quarter sleeve dress and an overlapping neckline in the front with small pleats. The outfit has little gathering details near the waist. She wore a pair of statement earrings to up her style statement. She opted for glam makeup with a heavy base, kohled eyes, eyeliner on the lids, contoured nose, rouged cheeks and dark brown lips to seal the look. She pulled her hair into a messy hairstyle and left a few loose strands falling on her face for a stylish look. She rounded off the entire look with a tan-coloured heel.

Her photos attracted a lot of attention online and fans flocked to the comments section. A user dropped a compliment by writing, “Beauty Queen." Another user commented, “Ma’am, you look like a model in this look. You also look very beautiful in a Nauvari saree." A fan called her “Tai" and wrote, “The Queen of hearts."