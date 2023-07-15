Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali's Dream Comes True: Acquires Stunning Farm House

Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali's Dream Comes True: Acquires Stunning Farm House

The farmhouse is located in Karjat, near Mumbai.
The farmhouse is located in Karjat, near Mumbai.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Prajakta Mali was last seen in the 2022 movie Y.

Prajakta Mali has fulfilled her dream of owning a farmhouse and took to social media to make the announcement. Located in the serene hills of Karjat, Prajakta’s farmhouse is nestled amidst nature’s beauty. She delighted her followers by sharing stunning photos of the property, where she can be seen posing outside. The lush green surroundings provide a picturesque backdrop to Prajakta’s white shirt dress, accentuated with a golden belt that added a touch of glamour. Expressing her joy, she captioned the Instagram post with heartfelt words, stating that her dream had finally come true and that she is now the proud owner of her dream farmhouse.

Prajakta Mali shared that her only condition was to have a house close to nature and surrounded by mountains, which perfectly matches the essence of her heart. She named the farmhouse Prajaktakunj and expressed her gratitude, acknowledging that it is the most valuable asset in her family.

Advertisement

The news of Prajakta’s farmhouse purchase received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Many expressed their admiration by leaving red heart emojis in the comment section. Reports suggest that the farmhouse is worth several crores, and Prajakta took a substantial loan to acquire the property.

Prajakta’s farmhouse interestingly shares a name similarity with Raj Thackeray’s old house, Krish Kunj. Speculation arose due to this coincidence, as Prajakta and Raj Thackeray have been associated in the past. Prajakta had also launched her own jewellery brand, PrajaktaRaaj, which was inaugurated by Raj Thackeray. However, Prajakta has not provided any clarification regarding these rumours.

Prajakta was last seen in the 2022 thriller film Y. Directed by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar and written by Swapneel Sojwal and Ajit Wadikar, the movie featured a talented cast including Mukta Barve, Nandu Madhav, Omkar Govardhan, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsath.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: July 15, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: July 15, 2023, 18:18 IST
Read More
Install
App