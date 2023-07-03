Marathi Actress Priya Bapat Looks Graceful In Traditional Saree, Pics Inside

Priya Bapat is one of the top actresses in the Marathi cinema industry. With her remarkable performances in numerous movies, soap operas, and web series, she has created a particular place in the hearts of her fans. Apart from acting, the actress is very active on social media and frequently posts updates from her personal and professional lives. Priya recently shared some of her most elegant photos on social media.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Priya can be seen wearing a beautiful orange saree with a violet border. She paired it up with a violet-printed blouse. The actress went full traditional with her look. She was seen wearing a Marathi nath, Golden Jhumki, and simple golden bangles. For her makeup, the actress went with a smokey eye look, pink nude lips, and a small black Bindi.

She captioned this picture, “मराठमोळा साज (Marathmola Saaj) For- @kohinoorgrouppune Saree- @navinyas_handloom Styled- @bapatshweta Make up- @saurabh_kapade Hair- @nilampatel12 Photography- @vijaypowarphotography" The post received over 67,000 likes so far. The fans flooded the comment section under this post with their reactions. Commenting on the picture a user wrote, “Marathi mulgi nice look", while the other one wrote, “Lovely saree. Drop dead gorgeous"