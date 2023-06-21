Marathi Actress Radhika Deshpande Compares Saif Ali Khan’s Ravan In Adipurush To Child Actor

Marathi actress Radhika Deshpande has become a household name in Maharashtra with the popular hit daily soap Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Playing the lead character Arundhati’s friend, she has garnered a strong fan following and has now joined in as a harsh critique of the recently released Adipurush directed by Om Raut. Adipurush may have opened to a good box office collection but reviews have been mostly negative from both critics and audiences. Deviation from the source material, misinterpretation of characters from the Ramayana and poor VFX are the main reasons the film is being targeted.

Radhika Deshpande, in particular, seems to have been left unimpressed with Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan in Adipurush. She has now compared Saif’s portrayal of Raavan with that of a child actor’s portrayal of the character in a children’s drama.

Sharing a picture of child actor Sameer Gumaste as Ravana and another of Saif as the demon king of Lanka on her Instagram handle, she has said that it is not just age that sets them apart but a lot of other things.

She also said that VFX is not required to see Sameer as Ravana and it just needs a lot of viewers. She ended her post by urging her fans to watch the children’s play Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, from which Sameer’s still was taken.