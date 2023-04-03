Marathi Actress Rutuja Bagwe Sets Foot In Her New Apartment, Fans Excited For Her

Marathi actress and dancer Rutuja Bagwe, who is always in touch with fans through social media, has some good news to share. In September last year, on the occasion of her birthday, she informed her fans that she has bought a new apartment and that she will move into the home soon. Her fans had showered her with best wishes for her accomplishment. However, the possession of the flat had yet to be handed over to her. Rutuja has now received the keys to the flat and is ready to move in. She has recently shared a video, informing her fans about the same.

In the video, Rutuja is seen showing off the keys to her new flat excitedly and is joined by her parents as well as her friends. Her name is also seen on the nameplate on the door of the flat. Her family and friends enjoy some memorable moments celebrating her achievement inside the flat and we get a glimpse of a puja ceremony inside the apartment as well. Take a look at the video.

In the caption, Rutuja has also emphasised the importance of savings due to which she was able to fulfil her dreams. She has said that from the time she received Rs 5 as pocket money in school, she learnt to save in a piggy bank. “It was made possible by habit, nature, patience, discipline, small sacrifices, parents and God’s grace," she said.

Before making the post, Rutuja shared a picture of the flat keys on her Instagram stories and said that after fulfilling her dream of owning a flat, she now wants to build a house for herself.

Rutuja Bagwe made her screen debut with Shaheed Bhai Kotwal and is most well known for appearing in the lead role in the television daily soap Nanda Saukhya Bhare. She has also appeared in the Marathi film Respect.

