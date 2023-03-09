This year, International Women’s Day coincided with the occasion of Holi and thus it was a double celebration for women all over India. The spirit of International Women’s Day lies in the ability and capability of a woman to achieve the impossible and many celebrated it in the best way they could. However, diving off an aeroplane from a height of 15,000 feet is certainly not something every woman would think of doing to celebrate the day. That is where Marathi actress Snehal Tarde takes the cake. The actress, known for films like Ventilator and Deool Band, has accomplished this heroic feat, proving that women are no less than men in any field.

Snehal is presently in Australia and she has just indulged in skydiving, along with friends Anita Patil and Rupali Pawar. The three friends celebrated International Women’s Day in the skies above Sydney as they jumped off aeroplanes from a height of 15,000 feet. Before boarding the aeroplane and making the perilous jump. Snehal gave a pep talk to herself in front of the camera and posted a video of it.

She soon posted another video, where we see in detail, her jumping off the aeroplane along with her guide. The video is probably taken from a camera attached to one of the other skydivers. She is seen enjoying herself during the freefall before ultimately opening her chute. The video aptly has the song Dil Dhadakne Do from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara running in the background, which is also about three friends going off on an adventure.

Across the world, Maharashtrians and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj celebrate Shivjayanti on his birth anniversary. Over the past eleven years, Sahyadri Sydney has been organising Shivjayanti in Australia. Following a two-year gap, the event returned this year on March 4. Snehal Tarde and her husband Pravin Tarde were among the organizers of the event. Snehal stayed back in Sydney after the event to spend Holi and Women’s Day in the picturesque country.

