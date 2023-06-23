Marathi Director Praveen Karle Dies In Pune Hospital

The Marathi film industry is mourning the death of director Praveen Karle. The popular film director, known for the Marathi movie Hrudayat Something Something, died at 10 am on Friday. He passed away in Pune’s Mangeshkar Hospital while he was receiving treatment.

Film director Anand Mane posted a picture of Pravin Karale and penned a heartfelt note. His notes read, “Director Praveen Karle sadly passed away at Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune at ten o’clock this morning. It is understood from sources that the last rites will be held at Warje at 6 pm. God bless the soul."