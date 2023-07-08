Marathi Film Bhairav Bhari Deva Gets A Good Start With Rs 12.5 Crore In Opening Week

Marathi cinema continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming and family-oriented storytelling, and the latest offering to hit the screens is none other than the entertaining film Baipan Bhari Deva. Since its release in theaters across Maharashtra on June 30, the film has struck a chord with viewers and has managed to amass an impressive collection of Rs 12.5 crore in its first week, establishing itself as a bona fide blockbuster.

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Baipan Bhari Deva boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring talented actors such as Suruchi Adarkar, Suchitra Badekar, Rohini Hattangadi, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, and Deepa Parab in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of six sisters who are compelled to come together for the Mangalagaur competition, setting the stage for a delightful and engaging narrative.

Penned by Vaishali Naik and Omkar Mangesh Dutt, the film is celebrated for its humorous and witty dialogues that have resonated well with the audience. Director Kedar Shinde, expressing his joy over the film’s success, took to his Instagram handle to share the news of its remarkable box office performance. In a heartfelt post, he attributed the success to every woman associated with the film, acknowledging the support and dedication they had shown. The director’s post reflected his gratitude towards the women in his life, from his mother to the entire team that had stood by him throughout the journey of creating Baipan Bhari Deva.

The film made an impressive debut at the box office, grossing a staggering Rs 1 crore on its opening day, setting the stage for a promising run. According to reports from ETimes, the movie continued to enthrall audiences and collected approximately Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 3.10 crore on Saturday, and another Rs 1 crore on Sunday. Within just six days of its release, “Baipan Bhari Deva" crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 10 crore in box office collections, cementing its status as a resounding success.

