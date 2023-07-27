Marathi Sagar Talashikar Stuck In Pune Traffic For Nearly 6 Hours With His 85-year-old Mother

Traffic congestion in metropolitan cities in India has long been a concerning issue, and a recent incident involving actor Sagar Talashikar highlights the severity of the problem. The actor found himself stuck in a gruelling traffic jam in Pune, Maharashtra, along with his 85-year-old mother for an astonishing five hours. Sagar took to Facebook Live to share his harrowing experience, shedding light on the challenges faced by commuters and the lack of infrastructure to handle such situations.

On July 24, Sagar Talashikar and his mother embarked on a journey through Pune, but their plans were thwarted as they encountered an unending traffic jam, leaving them stranded on the same bridge for nearly five to six hours. During this ordeal, Sagar’s vehicle reportedly moved only about 700 to 800 meters. What was meant to be a simple journey turned into an agonizing test of patience and endurance.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt Marathi caption accompanying his Facebook Live video, the actor expressed his frustration at the absence of traffic management. He lamented that there were no traffic policemen to direct and regulate the flow of vehicles, exacerbating the already chaotic situation. Sagar highlighted the plight of his elderly mother, who had recently undergone cataract surgery and was unable to eat or take her required medications on time. He questioned the predicament faced by numerous elderly individuals, women, children, and patients who found themselves in similar situations. Basic amenities like restroom facilities for women were also a concern during these prolonged traffic jams.