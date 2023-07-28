Margot Robbie Reveals She Didn't Actually Audition For Barbie: ‘I Cast Myself’

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has left fans thrilled. Despite facing competition with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the film has managed to achieve remarkable success in terms of box office collections. Margot Robbie, who stars as the lead in the film, made an interesting revelation about her involvement. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she shared that she didn’t have to audition for the role as she was already on board as a producer. Margot playfully quipped, “I guess I cast myself."

She said, “Greta being our writer and director, she was always who I wanted to make a Barbie movie with. I said to her, ‘Yes, I’ll come on board. I don’t have to be in the movie. You know I’m very passionate about making this as a producer, but I don’t have to play Barbie or be in the movie in any capacity. I’m happy just to produce,’ and she was like, ‘No, I really wanna write this for you.’ And she wrote me an amazing part."

Advertisement

Shedding more light on the casting process, Margot Robbie shared how she had envisioned Ryan Gosling as the perfect counterpart to her stereotypical Barbie. “It always said in the script, ‘Barbie, Margot and Ken, Ryan Gosling.’ So, we manifested that into existence as well and just pretty much wouldn’t take no for an answer," she said.

Despite already having a good rapport with Ryan before, Margot was confident that their collaboration would be a success and it turned out to be just that.

Earlier, Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed that she was impressed by Ryan Gosling’s comedic talent on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and she believed that he would be a perfect fit for Ken.