Mari Selvaraj Thanks Kamal Haasan For Attending Maamannan's Special Screening

Mari Selvaraj’s directorial film Maamannan featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin has finally released on Thursday, June 29. The premiere of the film was held on Wednesday and among the big names, Kamal Haasan was the one who was also present at the special screening of the film. Udhayanidhi shared a set of pictures on Twitter of himself along with Selvaraj and Kamal Haasan as they posed for the camera. The actor also thanked the veteran actor for attending the special screening and audio launch of the film.

The stills also have a candid picture of the trio engaged in a conversation. For the day, the actors kept it casual. Udhayanidhi sported a white shirt with a pair of denim pants. Kamal Haasan donned a black tee on a pair of black denim pants. Udhayanidhi wrote the caption in Tamil which loosely translate to, “On behalf of Mamannan film crew, we express our sincere gratitude to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir who watched the movie Maamnnanand also participated in the music release ceremony."

Mari Selvaraj also retweeted and expressed his gratitude for the Vikram actor in Tamil which reads, “I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the artist Kamal Haasan who embraced me and my works with great love and faith."

It is worth noting that Kamal Haasan was the chief guest at Maamannan’s audio launch which was held on June 1. At the event, Selvaraj’s comment on Kamal Haasan’s film Thevar Magan stirred a mixed reaction on the internet. The filmmaker said that when he watched the film for the first time, he was left in a dilemma. “I did not understand whether the film was right or wrong. I was in conflicting minds," he added. The director also shared that Maamannan is a continuation of Thevar Magan where Vadivelu’s character in Thevar Magan, which is Esakki, was his inspiration to model his role in Maamannan.

Actor Dhanush also watched the film and has heaped it with praises. “Maamannan by Mari Selvaraj is an emotion. A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and Keerthy Suresh. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally AR Rahaman sir, BEAUTIFUL (sic)."