Marimuthu’s Character In Ethirneechal Inspired By True Story, Says Director

G. Marimuthu is an actor-director who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. While he does have notable films to his credit, he is famed for playing the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran in the Sun TV drama series titled Ethirneechal, which means swimming against the tide.

Ethirneechal is the story of a successful and ambitious woman, Janani, who often challenges the patriarchal norms of her husband’s household and shows utmost courage to make sure the other women are not oppressed. It stars Madhumitha H, Kaniha, Priyadarshini Neelakandan,

Haripriya Isai and G. Marimuthu. His character has received immense love.

Reportedly, the director of the TV series, V. Thiruselvam in an interview shared the way Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran’s character was created. He said that he wrote the role after being inspired by real life. He revealed that he will introduce the real-life character soon, who, according to him, is the most realistic person he has ever met. He was travelling a lot and was in the southern part of Tamil Nadu. He met a person who was suffering and narrated his experience to the director. Thiruselvam said that as soon as the person was done describing his life events, he asked if he could make a story based on the character, to which the person agreed.

Ethirneechal premiered on TV on February 2022 on Sun TV and the digital platform Sun NXT. It is produced by Sun Entertainment and Thiruselvam Theatres. On the professional front, G. Marimuthu started his career in the industry as an assistant director with Rajkiran for movies Aranmanai Kili in 1993 and Ellame En Rasathan in 1995. He later assisted renowned filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman and S. J. Surya. He has also worked as a co-director for Manmadhan in 2004.