Mark Antony's First Song Adharadha Promo Wins A Million Hearts

Vishal Krishna’s highly anticipated film, Mark Antony, generated a lot of excitement even before its release. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching this entertaining movie on the big screen. Recently, the makers, along with Vishal himself, released a promotional clip for the first single from the film’s music album, which quickly gained popularity on the internet.

In the video, Vishal Krishna can be seen discussing the song with the director, Adhik Ravichandran. He even treats the viewers by singing a few lines from the first single, Adharadha. The clip has already garnered more than 2 Lakh views. The catchy number is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics penned by Mathura Kavi, Asal Kolaar, and Adhik Ravichandran.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the first song, and their excitement was evident in the comments section. One fan commented, “Unexpected singing from Vishal! I love watching his movies," while another said, “Vishal Anna’s voice gives me goosebumps." Some expressed their eagerness for the movie, stating, “Waiting for the movie… this is going to be a comeback for Adhik sir."

The official teaser for Mark Antony was released in April, and the film is slated to hit theaters on September 15. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this sci-fi film takes place in both the 1980s and the present day, with characters utilising phones to travel through time. The teaser received positive feedback from reviewers and audiences alike. It hints at an intriguing plot and showcases visually captivating sequences that are somewhat eccentric. The teaser suggests that Mark Antony will be an action-packed thriller with a touch of fun for the audience. In the teaser, gangsters use a time machine to resurrect themselves and seek revenge on their enemies.