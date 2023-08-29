Martial Arts In Saree? Well, There's Nothing Adah Sharma Can't Do

Adah Sharma who is being showered with applause these days for her performance in The Kerala Story is making headlines for many reasons. She has become the talk of the town for buying the former residence of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which is located at the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Amidst this, another video of the actress is making rounds on the Internet. It displays her flaunting her skills as she indulges herself in practising Silambam (an Indian martial arts form) on a beach. Interestingly, Adah is performing the stunts in a saree and also has a few ‘bodyguards’ around her.

Sharing the intriguing video on her Instagram handle as she performs Silambam on a beach, Adah wrote, “Not without my Bodyguards. Watch till the end. DO NOT DISTURB board lagaane ki zaroorat nahi hai…miliye mere naye doston se । main bodyguard head is a mummy of 4 making sure Meditation ke beech mein koi tang karne nahi aae."

Advertisement

Looking stunning in a printed yellow saree tied in the traditional Maharashtrian way, Adah Sharma looks fierce as she performs the stunts. Her pallu coming across the back and pinned in the waistline makes her look effortlessly beautiful. The video shows her on a beach surrounded by the dogs. She refers to these dogs as her bodyguards.