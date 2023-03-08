Home » Movies » Martin Garrix Wears His Brightest Smile Waving at Paparazzi As He Gears Up For His Mumbai Concert Today

Martin Garrix Wears His Brightest Smile Waving at Paparazzi As He Gears Up For His Mumbai Concert Today

Dj Martin Garrix is all set to perform in Mumbai tonight for Sunburn. He was recently spotted at the airport.

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 18:39 IST

Mumbai, India

After performing in Pune, Martin Garrix is all set to perform in Mumbai. Photo : Viral Bhayani
After performing in Pune, Martin Garrix is all set to perform in Mumbai. Photo : Viral Bhayani

After extravagant performances in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune, acclaimed Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix is all set to perform in Mumbai tonight. The 26-year-old was earlier captured at the airport. Martin donned one of his brightest smiles and was greeted by the paparazzi.

Martin looked dapper in a black T-shirt. He met the paparazzi and made his way towards the car.

Martin Garrix arrives in Mumbai ahead of his concert. Photo: Viral Bhayani

The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World’s #1 DJ kicked off his India tour from 3rd March in Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad on 4th March and then headed to Chennai on 5th March. To usher in the Holi festivities, the acclaimed DJ also performed in Pune and is all set to perform in Mumbai on 8th March. He will then perform on 10th March in Kolkata, followed by New Delhi on 11th March before culminating the tour in Ahmedabad on 12th March.

His Hyderabad gig turned out to be a massive hit with Allu Arjun joining him on the sets. The sensational heartthrob added more weight to the gathering with his presence by grooving to the chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ from Sukumar’s critically-acclaimed directorial. Fans went crazy seeing them together.

In a viral clip doing the rounds of social media, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in an all black ensemble along with a black cap while dancing with Martin Garrix who seemed equally excited to shake a leg to the song. The crowd cheered and screamed in unison to see both the stars in their true element.

Since hitting the music scene in 2012, the superstar DJ/Producer Martin Garrix is most well-known for his hits Animals, In the Name Of Love, Summer days and Scared to Be Lonely, and Indian audiences can expect a euphoric sold-out stadium performance.

Martin had earlier stated, “India is one of my favourite countries to perform at, so I’m super excited to finally return and party with all my fans."

