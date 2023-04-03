Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon To Screen At Cannes 2023

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival – starting its run on May 16. The 12-day event, often described as the Queen of All, will wind up on May 27.

The Festival will roll out its famous Red Carpet on May 20 (the first Saturday of the event) to welcome Scorsese and the Apple Original Film’s star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal among others.

In line with France’s strict window laws, the movie will have its theatrical opening in France on October 18.

Advertisement

We are yet to know whether the Film will play in the competition or out of it. There is a rumour that it will open the Festival. The slot is still open.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers Of The Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s best-selling novel and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese. The movie traces the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror".

Scorsese is a Cannes regular, having won Cannes’ coveted Palme d’Or in 1976 for Taxi Driver and the best director award a decade later for After Hours. In 1998, he chaired the jury that presented the Palme d’Or to Greek director Theo Angelopoulos for Eternity And A Day.

He has returned to the Croisette with many of his films in the Cannes Classics Section – an organisation dedicated to preserving cinema history.

Read all the Latest Movies News here