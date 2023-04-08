Masaba Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Body On World Health Day, Beau Satyadeep Misra Says, 'Good Friday'

Masaba Gupta is truly a bundle of talent. Not only is she a commendable actor and fashion designer but also an epitome of fitness. As evident from her social media posts from time to time, Masaba Gupta never fails to dish out fitness goals for her fans. Maintaining that trajectory, to mark World Health Day, Masaba Gupta dropped yet another picture of herself oozing dollops of motivation for netizens.

On Friday, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a snap where she can be seen flaunting her toned body. She followed it up with a fresh selfie in which she can be seen partly covering her face. She smiled for the camera and showed her black nail paints. In the caption, Masaba Gupta penned, “Good Health is in.Filters are out! Happy World Health Day everyone. ( Aam Ras is also in )"

Her husband and actor Satyadeep Misra commented, “Good Friday(with fire and heart emoji)". Sikander Kher dropped a star emoji. Sandhya Mridul wrote, “Woaaah!!" Masaba Gupta fans were awed by her fitness and they reacted with some endearing comments. One of them wrote, “You beauty(fire emojis)". Another one commented, “This sports jumpsuit is fire!!" Someone else said, “Sexy back #strongbody #strongmind". A fan stated, “I admire you a lot. My idea of a lady."

In January 2023, Masaba tied the sacred knot with Satyadeep Misra. Viv Richards attended his daughter’s wedding and was a part of all the festivities. “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba shared alongside her wedding photos on her Instagram handle.

Speaking of Masaba and Satyadeep’s wedding, the lovebirds had a court marriage earlier this year. The dup met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is also the second marriage for both Masaba and Satyadeep. While Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-2019, Satyadeep married Aditi Rao Hydari many years ago before their divorce.

In an interview with Vogue, the fashion designer shared, “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

